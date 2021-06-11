Defence And Interior Ministers Hold Meeting With SE Governors, Leaders In Enugu

#Security

Defence Minister, Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, his Interior Ministry counterpart, H.E. Raul Adesoji Aregbesola and Service Chiefs, in a closed-door meeting on #security challenges with all the Governors of the South East geo-political zone and other leaders of the political, religious and traditional institutions in the zone, at the Government House, #Enugu.

…As #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in his welcome address, described the Town Hall meeting as timely and apt, expressing optimism that the outcome of the meeting will engender the watershed to the security challenges in the South East zone.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who stressed the need for all government structures to uphold the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government (enshrined in the 1999 Constitution), said that the consultation with the Service Chiefs and critical stakeholders of the South East zone, on the current security challenges, “underscores the centrality of this security responsibility in our consideration”, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for this desirable and laudable development.

The governor therefore wished the audience a very fruitful deliberation.

