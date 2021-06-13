Dele Momodu Visits TB Joshua’s Wife (Photo)

Chairman of Ovation Media Group Dele Momodu on Saturday paid a condolence visit to Evelyn Joshua wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet T.B. Joshua, Igbere TV reports.

Joshua’s widow has been receiving guests on condolence visits at the church in Ikotun, Lagos since her husband passed on on June 5.

Mr Momodu signed the condolence register and paused for a few minutes to observe the clergyman’s photo.

Speaking after signing the register, the celebrity publisher recalled four occasions where he encountered Joshua.

Momodu said he had known Joshua for over two decades and that sometime ago he featured the preacher on the cover of Ovation Magazine.

He said Joshua ordered and paid in advance for 5,000 copies which were printed in England. After printing, Momodu said the cleric only collected 10 copies and asked him to sell the rest despite paying for them.

Momodu further said he had to do another cover featuring Joshua back-to-back, this time with his wife. According to him, Joshua again paid for 5,000 copies and only collected 10.

“He was such a man who was so generous,” he said.

The media mogul also recalled how Joshua called him at night years back when he (Momodu) went to London for a cataract surgery.

“He called three times that night and insisted I must send my account details and he paid. I will never forget that occasion,” he said.

Speaking further, Momodu said Joshua supported him during his bid for the Presidency in 2011. He said joshua supported him with cash, despite telling him he would not win the election.

Lastly, he said two years ago, he went with Joshua to Israel for the preacher’s crusade. He recalled that Joshua paid for the trip and that he was surprised that even taxi drivers in Israel knew who Joshua was.

“I pray that papa’s soul will find peace, eternal rest in our Lord Jesus Christ. Whatever anybody may say about him, he lived a very good life. He lived a life worthy of emulation. As successful as he was, he was very simple, easy-going. And I’m sure he would not deliberately hurt a fly,” Momodu concluded.



