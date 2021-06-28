Delta Lawmaker, Kenneth Ogba Is Dead (Photo)

The member representing Isoko South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Kenneth Ogba is dead. He died at about 7 pm, Sunday at the age of 54

The circumstances which led to his sudden death was still hazy as at press time, but the Vanguard gathered that the deceased Lawmaker attended a Church thanksgiving service today at Christ Deliverance Ministry, Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of the State.

The Vanguard, however, gathered that Mr. Kenneth Ogba was suffering from High Blood pressure, adding that he was discussing with friends at a popular hotel in Oleh (names withheld) when he suddenly slumped.

A close family source who spoke to Our Correspondent, said he died before he could get medical attention at the Mary Martha Hospital, Oleh, where he was rushed to.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the corpse has been deposited in a mortuary in Oleh, lamenting that the wife Mrs. Elizabeth Ogba, has been hospitalised due to shock of her husband’s death.

The late Mr. Kenneth Ogba who hails from Oleh, headquarters of the Local Government Area, is the first son of his aged father, Chief Lucky Ogba.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/breaking-delta-lawmaker-kenneth-ogba-is-dead/?amp=1