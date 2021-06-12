Denmark Vs Finland Game Suspended As Medics Confirm Eriksen Is Stable

Earlier, Inter talisman, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and needed some CPR amid horrible scenes all over the stadium.

The incident happened in the 43rd min.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.



