Did You Know That Buhari Is Building A Train Manufacturing Plant In Nigeria? (Video)

Nigeria To Wave Goodbye To Imported Trains, and Build Them IN NIGERIA Instead.

.

Mr President is a man of few words, which is why news like this always surprises Nigerians.

But as we’re speaking, Nigeria is building a HUGE plant in Kajola, Ogun State, for the manufacturing of railway stock including railway coaches and other railway equipment.

The manufacturing plant is part of the conditionalities Mr President gave to the Chinese company CCECC, before they could undertake all these railway projects we are seeing today.

The railway manufacturing plant construction was inaugurated by VP Prof. YemI Osinbajo in 2019, with very little fanfare or extravagance, just like many of Buhari’s silent but highly transformative projects set to take this country to the next level.

Kudos Mr President, and VP Osinbajo, on this great stride in our march to industrialisation.

Kajola Rail Wagon Assembly Plant to Create 5,000 Jobs – Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says the Rail Wagon Assembly Plant construction in Nigeria will generate about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs when completed and boost socio-economic activities.

Osinbajo made this disclosure while performing the Official Ground Breaking Ceremony for the construction of the plant in Kajola, Ogun on Saturday.

The Nigerian vice president Osinbajo speaking about the Rail Wagon Assembly Plant construction said: “The plant which is a private investment to be undertaken by Messers CCECC, is central in the production of rolling stock, spare parts and maintenance of equipment needed for the railway modernisation programme being implemented by this administration.

“This ceremony is not just another event, it is a historic turning point. For us, the railway is not only an alternative and comfortable mode of travel.

“It holds the master key to transforming commerce in Nigeria and across the continent. By linking our ports to rail lines and now, building the rolling stock locally, import and export business within, into and out of Africa’s largest market will never be the same.

“When completed, it is expected that the plant would produce some parts of the wagons for the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna rail lines, but also for the central rail lines and to satisfy the needs of other rail operators within the West- African sub-region.

“The plant would offer an important platform for engineers, technicians, artisans and other professionals to gain the specialized skills required for the production and maintenance of rolling stock.

“This will invariably conduce to spin-off businesses in the region of operation and across the country wherever rail networks are in existence.

“The plant is expected to generate about five thousand (5,000) direct and indirect jobs,” Osinbajo said.

