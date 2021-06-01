Difficult To Give Your Daughter To Nigerian: Kenyan VP’s Daughter Weds Ezenagu (Pics)

“It’s Difficult Giving Away Your Daughter To Nigerians” – Kenyan VP

June Ruto, daughter of Kenya’s Vice President, William Ruto, has tied the knot with her Nigerian lover, Dr Alexander Ezenagu.

The lovebirds got married on Thursday, May 27, in an exclusive invite-only ceremony held at the Vice President’s private residence in Karen.

During the ceremony, the Vice President gave an humorous speech about how difficult it is to give his daughter away to a Nigerian man.

He said: “It is both an exciting and anxious moment. It is not easy as a parent to give away your daughter. It is much more difficult if you are giving away your daughter to Nigerians,” Ruto said.

“It is much more difficult when you are giving your daughter to Igbos,” said Ruto amid laughter from the crowd.

He continued: “Because when I first met Alex I told him a story of a guy called Chinedu who gave us a lot of trouble and I was told that man was an Igbo.

“So you can understand…this Chinedu fellow gave us so much trouble that we deported him to Nigeria and when we deported him he refused to get out of the aeroplane in Lagos for two days. Even after leaving him there, we found him in Kenya.”

Ruto gave the newlyweds his blessings and advised June Ruto to submit to her husband as she was now someone’s wife.

http://community.thenationonlineng.net/forum/photos-it-s-difficult-giving-away-your-daughter-to-nigerians-keny?xg_source=twitter