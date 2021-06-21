Do I Need A Degree To Become An HMO Officer?

HELLO NLers.

Please, I want to know if its necessary to have a degree or just working experience to be an HMO Officer.

Currently I work in a hospital that doesn’t deal with HMO and as it stands, pressure is coming in as patients that patronise our facility uses one health insurance scheme or the other.

I happened to be the person they call manager with small pay, but I am learner daily on the Job.

I handle most of those jobs related to HMO.

Currently, I need to claim funds from the Police NHIS which I have gone to the Zonal office in Lagos. I have been given all the necessary details and how to go about it.

All I need is , guide or template to write to the Police NHIS for formal relationship with them as well as others.

Please if anyone has any guide, assist me.

So, if I learn on the job, will I be an HMO Officer or I need an extra course or training for it?

I know I can do well as I have learned lots of skills wrt that recently.

I am an Engrr.graduate.