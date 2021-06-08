Don Jazzy Does The ‘Jackpot Dance’ Challenge

A lot of challenges have been trending on social media and the latest of them is the ‘jackpot dance ’ challenge. The challenge entails fans singing the song by Crayon which features Bella Shmurda and making their own TikTok dance video for it.

Popular Nigerian talent manager and producer, CEO of Mavin records Don Jazzy, who has become a star on TikTok has also made his own version of the video.

This dance video also has Acid burn survivor, Obanye Francess, who also made her own version of the video and she was so confident and bold in her dance moves and if you remember during the lockdown she also did a video with Don Jazzy.

Also, during the time of the lockdown, the music producer shared it on his Instagram page, which caused a lot of stir and she was rewarded a 100k Naira by the Mavin record CEO.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUI2GzNddlo