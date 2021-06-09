Don’t Be A Prisoner Of Engagement

Engagement is an act of promising to marry someone typically using a ring to signify the promise. It is also a period of time in which marriage and all of its rites and procedures are planned. Simply put, engagment is the period of time where partners prepare to marry each other after promising to do so using a ring.

Typically in Africa, this should be the time when families of the intending couple get to meet each other. Introduction takes place, marriage list is exchanged, the rites are negotiated and preparation for marriage begins proper. Anything short of this during the period of engagement is a waste of time, scam and a subtle act of imprisonment to me, except there is a solid and I mean really solid reason why it has to delay.

How can you be engaged for several years, Doing what exactly? If you are not ready to take the next bold step in a relationship, you should leave it at that stage, don’t get engaged or get someone engaged for years doing nothing. Why not put up a wire fence around them and cage them permanently. I do not understand why a lady will choose to be deceived, walk around wearing an engagement ring for years, get used and dumped and later cry men are scum.

It is a promise to wed and permission to be given time to prepare for the wedding, not a promise to chase away other serious suitors or eligible partners. Anything more than a year is a waste of time to me. Ladies do not be deceived, do not wear an engagement ring for more than a sensible period of time, you are not lord of the rings.

If you are not ready for marriage yet, just keep dating. If you are scared of losing your partner, let them know for reassurance. Do not engage someone without the intent of marriage, that is wicked! Do not use someone for sexual gains in the name of engagement, that is witchcraft! Do not block someone from moving on or finding a suitable partner with an excuse of engagement, that is heartless! Never let yourself be emotionally imprisoned with the use of some dumb ring. Ladies be wise, men take caution.



source:

https://flipmemes.com/2019/11/17/dont-be-a-prisoner-of-engagement/