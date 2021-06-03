Don’t Let IPOB Scare You With Juju; It Doesn’t Work – Wike Tells Rivers Residents

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has advised residents of the state not be scared or afraid of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The firey leader made this comment on Tuesday while addressing youths in Ahoada area of the state. He stated that with all the ‘juju’ IPOB members carry, they are still being neutralised by security agents. In his words;

“When people say IPOB, they are carrying Juju, no problem! That’s what you’re saying…but what is happening? Are they not dying?”

“So let nobody deceive you with that ‘juju’. Don’t ever you.”

He also warned criminals in the state to repent before the long arm of the law catches up with them

“All of you criminals that are here, take today 2nd of June 2021 and repent. if you don’t repent, the period has come, you will die. Your parents will not bury you.”

“We will bury you like vulture, either your hand will cut off or they will blow your head off. Your parents will not even know that you’re dead”, he said.



