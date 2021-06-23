Dorathy Gave Brighto A Mouth Action (BBNaija Reunion)

#BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy admits she gave BrightO a ‘Mouth Action’

The Dorathy, BrightO and Wathoni triangle plus a Mouth Action session we all missed.

Talk about things we do for love or infatuation. The Dorathy, BrightO and Wathoni situation turned out to be more interesting than the audience envisaged. No thanks to Kayode ( a weird title Tweeps christened the camera crew).

What was intended as screen time for the former housemates to clear the air on their triangular chemistry rapidly degenerated to cussing and the shocking admission of beneath the sheet activities.

Dorathy finally cleared the air on Wathoni’s slip from the show’s second episode. She did give BrightO some mouth action while Wathoni was benevolent enough to change the sheets afterwards.

For BrightO, the intense session was never on his bucket list which explains why he ignored Dorathy the morning after. Not even a ‘how was your night?’



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.pulse.ng/entertainment/movies/bbnaija-reunion-dorathy-admits-she-gave-brighto-a-blw-job-highlights/nfq1nq7.amp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfWG62_wISc

Brighto carpets Dorathy, says he suffered swollen d*ck after Mouth Action