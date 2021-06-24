Dot Nation Shirt: We Did Not Arrest Senator Abaribe – DSS

The Department of State Security Services, DSS has called on the general public to disregard reports that Abia senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe has been arrested by the agency.

On Wednesday, a report went viral on social media that the controversial senator was arrested for wearing a t-shirt with the inscription, ‘dot nation’.

Another report alleged that he was arrested in Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja during a function.

The agency in response to inquiries made by POLITICS NIGERIA on Thursday, disclosed that no such thing ever happened.

“It’s not true pls”, a text from spokesperson, Peter Afunanya (Phd) read.



