Dot Nation T-Shirt: Sen Abaribe Denies Being Arrested By DSS Officials

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has denied reports of his arrest by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Abaribe described the reports on social media as false and should be disregarded.

Reports had emerged that the lawmaker was arrested at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja for wearing “The Dot Nation” T-shirt.

However, Abaribe insisted that he was neither arrested nor accosted by DSS operatives.

“It’s not true, we are here in the office together, I’m with the senator here. Some guys are mismanaging social media because this thing pops up to remind them that he was arrested three years ago.

“Three years ago, he was arrested, today is the anniversary of it. So somebody just quickly claimed he has been arrested. The senator is here in his office.” his media aide told SaharaReporters.

The lawmaker earlier in the week adorned a T-Shirt branded: ‘The Dot Nation’.

This was clearly in reference to a statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari where he described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a dot in a space with nowhere to run to.

“So that IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they’ll have no access to anywhere. And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties. I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about,” Buhari had said.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/24/dot-nation-t-shirt-sen-abaribe-opens-up-on-alleged-arrest-by-dss/