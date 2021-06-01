Doyin Okupe Is Still Owing Me $20,000 From 2015 Bet On Jonathan – Dele Momodu (Pics)

Chairman of Ovation Media Group Dele Momodu on Monday said Doyin Okupe, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has not paid the $20,000 bet he made concerning the 2015 general elections, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Momodu said on social media that Mr Okupe swore his former boss could not lose the election, and that six years later, Okupe had not paid for losing the bet after Jonathan lost to Muhammadu Buhari.

“My great Egbon, DR DOYIN OKUPE had a bet of $20k with me seven years ago when he swore it was impossible for President Goodluck Jonathan to lose the 2015 Presidential election,” the media guru wrote.

“I will continue to demand my payment Sir,” he added.



In the pictures posted on social media, Momodu is seen gesturing as though asking for the payment from Okupe.

Okupe was specifically the senior special assistant to Jonathan on public affairs. Before that, he served as special assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on media and publicity.

Also a media icon, Okupe is pursuing a presidential ambition ahead of 2023 in one of the darkest times in Nigeria’s history.