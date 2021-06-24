Drama As Zambian News Presenter Demands For His Salary On Live TV (Video)

Drama As News Presenter Demands For His Salary On Live TV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2SK4COg6tk

Zambian KBN TV got more than it bargained for recently when one of its newscasters embarrassed the station on air.

Kabinda Kalimina, a news anchor, had suspended a news bulletin to demand for his salary.

He had started the bulletin with a recap of stories before pausing abruptly to demand that he and his colleagues should be paid.

“Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid. Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid.”

“People are getting instruments on KBN. Sharon and everyone else haven’t been paid, including myself. We have to get paid.”

In its reaction, KBN TV expressed shock and condemned Kalimina’s actions.

Describing it as “drunken behaviour”, the television station said he is a part-time presenter.

“As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.”

“As a young television station, we work with a very highly talented and professional team, with a noble character and we owe the success of unbroken broadcasting for the last two years to such gallant men and women.

“Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints.

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that ‘One-Night stunt of Fame’ with the contempt it deserves.

“As management, we are carrying out investigations to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme.”

