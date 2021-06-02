DSS Arrests Bayelsa Governor’s Aide For Inciting Nigerians Against Buhari

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM EXCLUSIVE

The Department of State Security, DSS has arrested an aide to the Governor of Bayelsa state for inciting the public against President Muhammadu Buhari.

POLITICS NIGERIA exclusively confirmed that Kemepadei Bodmas, a Senior Special Assistant on new Media to Governor Duoye Diri, was arrested on Tuesday in Bayelsa state.

This paper also gathered that the arrest is in connection to inciting statements released by the Governor’s aide on social media. In the video seen by our reporter, Bodmas stated that the country is no longer safe.

“This country is no longer safe. The only person safe in this country is President Muhammadu Buhari and the only reason is that he understands that the country is not safe and so therefore has isolated himself.”

“My fellow Nigerians nothing is working in this country. The security architecture of this country has fallen. We don’t know our left, we don’t know our right. We don’t know where we are going as a people,” he said in the 28 seconds video.

Kemepadei’s case is similar to that of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s problems of Insecurity.

Further findings by this paper reveal that Kemepadei is a loyalist of Niger-Delta warlord, Government Tompolo and was actively involved in protests against the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

