DSS Should Apologize To Gumi – Tukur Mamu (Spokesman)

The Department of State Security (DSS) has quizzed controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over allegation that soldiers aid and abet bandits during an interview with Arise TV.

Gumi was invited to the Kaduna office of the DSS after military authorities took exception to comments by the cleric alleging their operatives were conniving with bandits.

But when The Nation reached out to the Sheikh for comments on the security questioning, he did not pick calls.

He however replied a text message simply saying “Bullshit”.

However, Gumi’s spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu, in an interview with VOA Hausa, dismissed the allegation against the cleric.

He said there was no where in the TV interview where Gumi categorically accused the entire military.

According to Mamu, what Gumi said was what people have been saying and ”even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs amongst them.”

He therefore urged the military and the TV company to apologise to Sheihk Gumi and retract their statements against him, threatening the cleric may seek legal action.

