DSS To Question Gumi For Alleging Military Collusion

The DSS has summoned Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi to his office following a rift between the cleric and the Nigerian military.

The allegations came after an interview with Dr Gumi’s private television station Arise, in which the military said the teacher had accused her officers of collaborating with militants.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, said the allegations made by Dr. Gumi told the Nigerian military that it was a big deal, because it was not only a tragedy, but a deliberate attempt to smear the black soldiers regardless of how they sold their lives for security in Nigeria.

General Nwachukwu said the suspects were the ones who risked their lives to rescue students of the Yauri Federal Government College who were recently abducted by gunmen.

The Nigerian military has said that while it will never apologize for any wrongdoing, it must be clear and will not tolerate any spying or collusion with the enemy. not.

The Nigerian military says it welcomes any meaningful criticism with one hand and will not accept any statement that may encourage terrorists.

Responding Dr. Ahmad Gumi dismissed the allegations made against him by the military where his spokesperson Mallam Tukur Mamu said the current situation was unfortunate.

He said in an interview with Dr Gumi, he did not admit any wrongdoing to the army as a whole. lose the baragurbi in them.

Dr. Gumi later asked the Nigerian military and the TV station to distort his statement to apologize and withdraw their comments, otherwise he would take legal action.



VOA Hausa