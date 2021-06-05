E-Money Acquires 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

The Five Star Music boss Emeka Okonkwo who is famously known as E-money has joined Davido to be the first African to Acquires 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, We reported early that E-money has acquired 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and shipped it to Nigeria already, A video on Instagram @SupperCarsNigeria showed a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was been offloaded, @SupperCarsNigeria on Instagram reached out to davido if it’s his 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge that has just arrived, Davido confirmed he is flying his own, On that chat has it that its E-money (Kcee brother) own that just arrived, Now it’s official that E-money has Acquires and shipped his 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge to Nigeria as Obi Cubana was seeing praying for E-money over the new Acquired vehicle.

The Cullinan further stands out with suicide rear doors and optional cargo-area seats that pop up when you open the liftgate. By the way, the name of this SUV comes from the largest rough diamond ever discovered. This 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge hasn’t been crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Rolls-Royce SUV has a host of driver-assistance technology, including night vision.

2021 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Price

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a Starting Price of ₦228,120,337.50, But there are many options on offer which can easily add to the price, while the more powerful 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge has a starting price from ₦280 million >> 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan Price, Review, Interior: Most Prestigious Luxury Car

