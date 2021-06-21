Edo Demolishes Obaseki’s Loyalist’s Hotel

Edo State Government has demolished a hotel reportedly belonging to one of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s loyalists, Mr. Victor Ighile, popularly known as Mojo. The hotel located at Adeyan Street, GRA, Benin, was almost completed, before it was brought down. “Mojo is one of the key supporters of Governor Obaseki.

Mojo spent his personal money running into millions of naira to ensure the re-election of the governor. “Mojo is one of the major sponsors and influencers of Governor Obaseki’s home and Diasporan loyalists.

“We had expected that Governor Obaseki would find a way to compensate Mojo. Little did we know that his hotel would be demolished by Governor Obaseki whom he worked hard for during his second term campaigns,” a sympathiser said.

Another sympathiser, who also did not want his name in print, described demolition as disheartening.

He said: “Edo people are surprised and still in shock that the governor could do this to his strong supporter.” At press time, the government and the owner of the hotel could not be reached for comments on the matter.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/edo-demolishes-obasekis-loyalists-hotel/