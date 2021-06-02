Edo PDP Chairman Suspended

The crisis engulfing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State has taken a new turn with the suspension of the party’s state chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, said in a press release made available to DAILY TIMES on Wednesday in Benin City, the state capital, that it was a resolution reached by the State Working Committee during a meeting when he was accused of gross misconduct by causing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state, a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepair.

According to him; Ignoring this allegation would be like ignoring the elephant in the room. This macabre dance must not be ignored as Edo people have watched in utter amazement and disappointment how Dr Tony Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and unfortunately too, his inactions in the management of the affairs of the party.

“As a disciplined party, we pride ourselves as organised and focused on service delivery to our teeming supporters and of course Edo people.

“We urge our members and supporters to please remain calm as we embark on this self-cleansing exercise.

“His Deputy, Harrison Omagbon, has been directed to step in acting capacity pending when the allegation levelled against Dr. Aziegbemi would be investigated and resolved.

“Three members Investigative Committee is hereby set up, headed by the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Arthur Esene, and is mandated to report back to the Working Committee within one week. Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Linsdale Tes Sorae (State Woman Leader) and Dr. Wilson Imongan (State Auditor).

According to rumors, one of the charges leveled against the chairman was that he received money from the Governor without declaring it to the State Working Committee. When the Governor arrived at the celebration, he announced that he had given him $120,000 that he had not disclosed to the State Working Committee. Furthermore, he was said to have received N7 million from the Governor, which he did not mention to anyone.



