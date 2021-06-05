Edouard Mendy Welcomed Home By Fans In Senegal After Champions League Win (Photos)

Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was given an hero’s welcome by thousands of fans in his homeland of Senegal as he won the Champions League.

The 29-year-old had a superb season for Chelsea as he kept his No 1 spot at the club ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy signed for Chelsea in a £22m deal from Rennes in 2020.

However, the Senegalese kept nine clean sheets in the Champions League as Chelsea won the trophy.

Mendy also kept a clean sheet in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

On his return to Senegal, Fans gathered to welcome him home in large number.

Young fans were chanting his name and singing his praises as Mendy got hero’s welcome.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpW8Y1sVTZQ