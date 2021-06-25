EFCC Arrests Crypto Fraud Suspects (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Kess Theophilus and Sunday Eshiebor Isaiah for alleged conspiracy, impersonation and cryptocurrency-related fraud.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman in a statement said the duo were apprehended after a petition by one Nalim Sharma.

Sharma met the suspects through a LinkedIn account, Sophia Gomez and was lured into a phony bitcoin business.

From January 2021 until June, she allegedly invested a sum of $12,000 in ‘cryptocurrency’.

The suspects, who claimed to be bitcoin experts, used a platform Life Trade Option.

Uwujaren noted that the complainant sensed fraud when the suspects suddenly severed communication.

Theophilus and Isaiah will be charged to court at the end of investigations.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/25/efcc-arrests-crypto-fraud-suspects/amp/?__twitter_impression=true