EFCC Arrests Juju Scam Kingpin, Alaka over N250m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka (a.k.a Awise), leader of a deadly syndicate of juju scammers that operates from a shrine at Ashipa Town, near Abeokuta Ogun State.



