EFCC Arrests Two for Alleged N768.5m Fraud

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested two suspected fraudsters, Konne Israel Barieeba and Osuji Miracle Obieze, for obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N768, 585, 000. 00 (Seven Hundred and Sixty-eight Million, Five Hundred and Eighty-five Thousand Naira).

