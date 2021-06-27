Eighteen Convicted Al-Shabab Militants Executed In Northeast Somalia (Pics, Video)

BREAKING: Somali regional authorities in Galkayo town have executed 18 Al-Shabaab militants convicted for the assassinations of elite community leaders over the years, including elders, officers & journalists . It’s the largest single execution of Al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia.



18 Al-Shabab members were executed in Galkayo town on Sunday morning by firing squad. Puntland’s Military court sentenced them to death in last month after they were found guilty of the assassinations of 300 people in the region.

18 men were executed in Galka’yo, 2 in Garowe & 1 in Qardho town- according to local media.



The Chairperson of Puntland state court, Mohamud Abdi Mohamed, said that the court proceedings followed through different stages before the execution.

“Puntland State Court of Armed Forces executed 18 al-Shabab militants this morning.

“The convicts were all behind the killings of many of our important people here.

“The court took the right action against them,’’ Mohamed said.

Al-Shabab militants termed the execution as a massacre of innocent civilians by the Puntland state.

The militant group has carried out a series of assassinations and bombings in Galkayo and other parts of the Mudug region.

Puntland officials have vowed to bring to justice any member of the terrorist group or those who engage in terrorist.



