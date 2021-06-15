Ekiti University Students Beat Suspected Armed Robber To Death (Photo)

A suspected robber, Sunday Oluwasola, was on Sunday evening beaten to stupor by some irate students of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) after a failed operation.

The Nation gathered that Oluwasola with his robbery gang armed with locally made barrel guns and cutlasses ransacked one of the students’ hostels opposite the university entrance gate.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the students mobilised and confronted the robbers when they wanted to cart away valuables belonging to them.

The source added other members of the robbery-gang escaped unhurt with the students’ valuables such as laptops, phones and other items while Oluwasola was captured by the irate students and beaten to stupor.

Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, said his men, upon receiving a distress call from a passerby, rushed to the scene, rescued Oluwasola and took him to the hospital for medical treatment.

Mobayo, who disclosed this in statement by the Police Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the suspect later developed complications on account of the beating and eventually died.

“The Command’s Rapid Response Squad upon the received of a distress call that an armed robbery incident was going on in one of the Students’ Hostels Opposite Ekiti State University, Iworoko-Ekiti.

“The Operatives of the RRS were swiftly deployed to the scene of incident. But on getting to the scene, it was discovered that one of the armed robbers, Sunday Oluwasola, had already been captured by the irate Students and beaten to stupor while the other suspects escaped with the Students’ valuables such as Laptops, Phones and Money.

“The captured suspect was eventually rescued by the Operatives and taken to the Hospital for medical treatment. He later developed complications possibly on account of the beating and died at about 0200hrs of June 14th, 2021”, he said.

He further said that the suspect’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue for post morterm while effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/irate-ekiti-varsity-students-beat-suspected-robber-to-death/amp/

