Emirates Makes U-Turn, Suspends Nigerian Flights Until Further Notice

UPDATED: Emirates makes U-turn, suspends Nigerian flight until further notice

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has yet again announced a suspension of flights to and from Nigeria. The latest suspension starts from June 21.

The airline said in a statement that the suspension takes immediate effect.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice,” it said.

The new directive comes barely two days after the airline announced resumption of flights to Nigeria after weeks of suspension.

The UAE authorities had initially fixed Wednesday, June 23, 2021, for resumption of flights to Nigeria.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Saturday eased travel rules for inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

Flights had been suspended in March over diplomatic row on COVID-19 protocols.

But Emirates reversed its decision on Monday.

“Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE,” the airline said in a statement posted on its website.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow,” Emirates said.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/469071-emirates-airline-suspends-all-flights-to-from-nigeria.html