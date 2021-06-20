EndSARS:18-Year-Old Detainee Who Gave Birth In Prison May Be Released On Monday

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6607252/kemisola-ogunniyi-gives-birth-prisonThe lawyer’s assurance is premised on a meeting he said he had with the state’s attorney-general on Friday.

According to Mr Temokun, the attorney-general expressed his passionate interest in seeing Ms Oguniyi out on bail without delay.

“The AG took steps to reach out for an earlier date for the hearing of the bail applications filed for Kemisola and three others while the case of Kemisola is taken as a case of urgency and showed genuine concern to see Kemisola leave prison to take care of her baby at home,” the lawyer stated.

Mr Titiloye did not immediately answer PREMIUM TIMES’ repeated calls or respond to a text message asking for his comments on the matter.

Assurance from Chief Judge

Mr Temokun also said he got “good assurances “from the office of Chief Judge that the new mother would be home as soon as possible.

“Due to the touching nature of the case and the increasing public interest and the concern by many Nigerians, lawyers, organisations which include but not limited to the NBA branches of Akure and Ondo and beyond, we have deemed it fit to intimate and update our colleagues and the general public on this case this afternoon,” the lawyer said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Oguniyi, was randomly picked up along with others by personnel of the Nigeria Army on the streets of Akure last year for allegedly having connections with #EndSARS protesters who torched the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in Akure, Ondo State.

Those with whom she was arrested were Ayodele Bukunmi, Ojo Samuel and Ani Obinna.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to commit arson, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage, and later remanded in Surulere Prison in Ondo West local government area of the state.

Ms Oguniyi’s lawyer, Mr Temokun, told our reporter earlier on Thursday that her client was innocent of the charges preferred against her.

#EndSARS

Many young Nigerians trooped to the streets in October 2020 in protest against police brutality.

The protest tagged #EndSARS later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums who looted and destroyed stores, homes, warehouses, as well as private and public property, in different parts of the country.

Soldiers brutally shot at young protesters who gathered at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos, in a desperate move to end the peaceful demonstration.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that many Nigerians were arrested randomly in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

This newspaper on Thursday reported that a protester, Nicholas Mbah, regained his freedom on Tuesday after spending eight months in Kirikiri prison in Lagos.