Enyimba Players Mercilessly Beaten By Plateau United Fans (Photos)

Enyimba Football Players Mercilessly Beaten By Plateau United Fans Today

Abia State Government condemns in totality the barbaric attack on players of Enyimba FC in Jos following a goalless draw in a league game with Plateau United.

We call on be authorities of NPFL to fully investigate the incident and sanction those found culpable as we will not condone any further attacks on our high flying players and fans under any guise. Failure to do the needful will compel us to consider all options including stopping the team from playing at hostile stadiums where their lives are endangered.

Football fans must realize that it is only a game and not a mortal combat. In the game of football there are 3 possible outcomes: win, lose or draw. None of those outcomes should lead to violence of any kind.



