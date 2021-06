Kingsley Moghalu @MoghaluKingsley

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has just announced his complete support and endorsement for me to become President of Nigeria in 2023, at the inauguration of Igbonine sociocultural organization happening live now in Enugu. Thank you my Distinguished brother Enyi!

https://mobile.twitter.com/MoghaluKingsley/status/1406956459808731136