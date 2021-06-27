Erling Haaland Splashes N250m In 6 Hours, N16m On Tips At Mykonos Restaurant (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kbiyzMS-_o&feature=emb_title

Erling Haaland enjoyed a MASSIVE spending spree while on holiday in Mykonos, according to stunning reports.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar appears to have enjoyed himself on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 20-year-old has taken the summer to relax following a grueling season in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

And he spared no expense during his summer getaway, shelling out a reported €500,000 (N250 million) in just SIX hours at a restaurant.

He also tipped staff a staggering €30,000 (N16 million), per Greek outlet Sportime via Stefan Bienkowski.

Haaland has been the subject of intense transfer speculation with a host of Europe’s elite clubs keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential summer move.

He was spotted partying with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, with fans going into overdrive.

The Norway phenom had an ultra-prolific campaign last season, scoring an impressive 41 goals in all competitions.

His goal-scoring ways have alerted the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, with the player’s father, Alf-Inge, and super-agent Mino Raiola shopping for suitors.

It is claimed that he will a command a transfer fee in the region of £112 million.



Sportbible || AS