Eucharia Anunobi Bags PhD! Her Dad Refused To Send Her To School Because She’s Girl

Actress Eucharia Anunobi Narrates How Her Father Refused To Send Her To School Because She Was A Girl Child

Actress Eucharia Anunobi, via her Instagram page, recounted how her rich father refused to send her to school just because she was a girl child, IgbereTV reports.

The veteran Nollywood actress stated that her father at the time said there wasn’t any need to spend so much money on a girl child and insisted that only his male children will get educated.

Eucharia says today she has become that child who has engraved her father’s name all over the world.

Read her post below.

“Am still in awe of God . He changes destinies in a twinkling of an eye He is the rule breaker ‼️ He doesn’t need any one’s permission to bless someone ‼️ Just look at the girl, whose rich father refused to train after high school, that he had no need for a girl child . That the female gender is useless to him and can’t carry his name any where. That he rather concentrate and train the male children to any level of education that they desire . And this girl child struggled all by herself, and is a model , a former beauty Queen , a famous super star actress , a preacher . AND NOW THAT GIRL CHILD IS A PH.D HOLDER IN CHRISTIAN EDUCATION AND MINISTERIAL ARTS . AND SHE HAS ENGRAVED HER FATHER’S NAME ON THE MAP OF THE WORLD AND STILL CARVING IT AND WILL KEEP CARVING IT UNTIL THE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST ‼️

I AM THAT GIRL CHILD AND MY NAME IS APOSTLE DR EUCHARIA AKUWA ANUNOBI ‼️

Celebrate God on my behalf”

