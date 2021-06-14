Every Ethnic Group Has Right To Rivers Governorship – Amaechi Slams Wike

Former Rivers State Governor and

Ex Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stressed the importance of rotational governorship in the state.

He explained that apart from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, any other ethnic group in the state should contest and win next governorship election.

Having himself ruled the state as governor from Ikwerre ethnic group, Governor Amaechi said it would be unfair for yet another Ikwerre son or daughter to continue to aspire to become governor of the state in 2023

He spoke when the chiefs and elders of Ogu/Bolo paid him a solidarity visit in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“Now what I am now fighting for is to give the Okirika man, the Ogu/Bolo man a voice..If Wike is bringing an Ikwerre man to run for governorship when an Ikwerre man has run for 16 years it means that Ikwerre would dominate the governorship of the state. It means that you will never have a chance of being governor again, that’s what it means because the reason for doing that is ‘oh they are claiming we have xyz number of votes in Obio/Akpor, xyz number of votes in Port Harcourt, xyz number of votes in Ikwerre and Emohua, so only Ikwerre people’, if they sit together they can be electing themselves always for governorship and I have told Ikwerre people that that young man whose ambition is blinding him must be thrown out, all Ikwerre people must rise against him and vote for a candidate from another ethnic group.”

“If you people allow them and they succeed, then forget your children, they will never be governor again because all it will take is when he finishes, another Ikwerre man will say I will run o and go and tell Ikwerre people I’m your son, don’t allow these people take it from me and Ikwerre people will back him,

even if you are one ethnic group of 20,000 persons, you have a right to the governorship of the state.”

“So Ikwerre people have had their turn over and over again and I’m an Ikwerre son, my mother is Ikwerre, my father is Ikwerre, I’ve no blood from any other relationship, so Ikwerre people can’t say i am not Ikwerre”.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/14/every-ethnic-group-right-rivers-governorship-amaechi/