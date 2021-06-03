Explosion Cripples Iran Oil Refinery Hours After Fire Sinks Its Largest Warship (Pix)

UP IN FLAMES :

A MASSIVE blaze broke out at an oil refinery in Iran just hours after the country’s largest warship caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman.

Officials said the fire at the Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran was an accident, blaming a leak in a liquefied gas line which led to a huge explosion.

The blaze broke out at the state-owned facility on Wednesday night, the Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky over the capital.

The oil refinery continued to burn into a second day on Thursday as firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh visited the scene overnight and reassured the public the blaze wouldn’t affect production.

And Iranians continued to queue up for gasoline on Thursday morning – the start of the weekend in the Islamic Republic.

Refinery spokesman Shaker Khafaei said officials hoped the fire would extinguish itself after running out of fuel in the coming hours, according to SHANA.

Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past and temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40C on Wednesday.

The disaster came the same day Iran’s largest navy ship caught fire after a mysterious blast in the “engine room” and burned for 20 hours in the Gulf of Oman before sinking.

The fire broke out onboard the British-built Kharg during a training mission at around 2.25am.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvX3M-QCTBg

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15149664/explosion-iran-oil-refinery-hours-fire-sinks-largest-warship/amp/