Facebook Lifts Trump’s Indefinite Suspension, Places 2-Year Ban

Facebook banned Donald Trump indefinitely following his comments preceding the violence at the US Capitol

In May 2021, The OverSight Board (Facebook’s Supreme Court) upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account.

However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.

DECISION:

The Oversight Board’s decision on May 05, 2021

The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Mr. Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021. However, as Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely,’ the company must reassess this penalty.



It gave Facebook a maximum period of 6 months to decide former President Trump’s definitive penalty.

Today, Facebook has pegged a 2-year-ban on the former President’s access to his account.

#BREAKING Facebook bans former US president Donald Trump for 2 years

Facebook also stated it will begin to hold politicians accountable for disinformation.

At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded, Facebook said.

Until his ban, Trump has about 35 million and 88 million followers on Facebook and Twitter respectively.