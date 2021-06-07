Falcons Star Ohale Scores, Oshoala, Chikwelu In Action As Barca Edge Madrid

June 6, 2021. 1:54 pm

Super Falcons star defender Osinachi Ohale was on target for Madrid but it was not enough as they lost 3-2 against Champions Barcelona, in Sunday’s Spanish women’s league game, Completesports.com reports.

It was Ohale’s second goal in Spain’s women’s top-flight this season.

Also in action was Rita Chikwelu for Madrid and Falcons teammate and Barcelona treble winner Asisat Oshoala, who was replaced on 79 minutes.

Ohale scored in the 38th minute to put Madrid 2-1 after Barca’s Bruna Vilamala (2nd minute) had cancelled Priscila Borja’s opener (1st minute) for the visitors.

Madrid had a player sent off on 53 minutes as Sara Tui was shown a second yellow card.

Barca took advantage of the sending off with Marta Torrejon and Patricia Guijarro scoring the second and third goals respectively.

The defeat means Madrid are in seventh place on 51 points in the 18-team table.

Also, they are 18 points from the Champions League qualification spot with two games left to play in the campaign.

Oshoala’s Barca, who has suffered just one defeat in the league this season, had already wrapped up the title.

By James Agberebi

https://www.completesports.com/falcons-star-ohale-scores-oshoala-chikwelu-in-action-as-barca-edge-madrid/

(Note: The Madrid team being referred to in this article is Madrid CFF, not Real Madrid).

Picture below: Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala.