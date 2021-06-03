Farouk Yahaya: No Mass Retirement In Military – Army

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said there was no planned mass retirement of senior officers in the Nigerian Army over the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff.

The new COAS is of Course 37 and has sparked speculations that it could lead to the retirement of senior officers.

Addressing journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Benard Onyeuko, dispelled such insinuation.

He stressed that at this point, no retirement has been approved, noting that retirement for senior officers in the Armed forces was voluntary.

He said, “At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirement in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours.

“Retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirement has been authorised by the Military High Command.”

