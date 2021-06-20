Father Mbaka Pays ₦18.8 Million Hospital Bills Of Patients (Video, Photos)

Rev. Fr. Mbaka Pays Hospital Bills Of Patients Worth Over N18.8 Million (Photos, Video)

Enugu Roman Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka visited Annunciation Specialist Hospital in Enugu, prayed for the patients and also paid over Eighteen Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N18.8 Million) worth of hospital bills for the patients, IgbereTV reports.

Speaking to news men at the hospital after presenting the cheque, Father Mbaka stated that his act was a program organised by Multi-Life Savers of the Adoration Ministry Enugu and Aqua Rapha Nigeria in relationship with the hospital, in order to assist the less-privileged in assessing quality health care. He stated that patients are being referred to the hospital to assess treatment free of charge. He also stared that a deposit of two million naira was made for future patients in addition to the accrued debt which totalled N18.8 million.

He revealed that he also visits other hospital, and the act has been going on for years.

He described that his act as purely humanitarian and not based on tribe, ethnicity, religion or denomination as the beneficiaries included both non-catholics, non-christians and non-Igbos, and he said he doesn’t even know any of them.

Fr. Mbaka encouraged others to support the Multi-Life Savers for the Less-privileged to assist the poor. He stated that his act was just to attract God’s blessings and Grace and not done to attract favour from anyone, as he is not a politician. He revealed that charity is part of his life, his destiny and his vocation as a priest. An act that he started even before he was ordained as a priest. Fr. Mbaka further revealed that he spends not less than 2 million dollars on charity every month.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6r5Y9YKHAA

https://igberetvnews.com/1393459/rev-fr-mbaka-pays-hospital-bills-patients-worth-n18-8-million-photos-video/