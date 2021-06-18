Father’s Day: Tonto Dikeh Receives “Number 1 Dad” Badge From Her Son’s School (Pix)

Father’s Day: Tonto Dikeh Receives “Number 1 Dad” Badge From Her Son’s School (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh received “number 1 Dad” badge from her son’s school, during the school’s Father’s day celebration today, IgbereTV reports.

The excited mum of one shared photos of herself and her son, King Andre, with the caption;

” I AM DETERMINED TO MAKE YOU KNOW/BELIEVE AND UNDERSTAND THAT YOU CAN DO ANYTHING YOU PUT YOUR HEART TO DO AND DO IT..

MY GREATEST GIFT IS THE STRENGTH OF A THOUSAND LIONS..

