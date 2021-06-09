Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Police officers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested four suspects at Nyanya for armed robbery and impersonation, NaijaCover Reports.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam as Obtained By NaijaCover, two of the suspects, James Salifu 27 years and Umar Hamza 33 years, were arrested by detectives during a routine stop and search operations on June Sunday 6.

She said the suspects who intended to dispossess their unsuspecting victim of his vehicle, confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the Nyanya axis. Exhibits recovered from them include two (2) locally made pistols, four (4) rounds of live ammunition, and charms.

She added that two other suspects Patrick John (26-year-old) and Chinyere Ikenna (31-year-old) both male, were arrested for impersonating military personnel and defrauding members of the public. She said the duo who confessed to most of their fraudulent activities, were caught while attempting to rob their victim of his motorcycle along Nyanya bridge.

The police spokesperson mentioned that exhibits recovered include one (1) motorcycle and military camouflage gears. She said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of an investigation.

She advised residents of the capital city to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. She added that residents can report the conduct of police officers by calling the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/fct-police-arrest-suspected-armed-robbers-and-impersonators-photos.html