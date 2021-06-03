Fears, Tension As Soldier Kills Customs Officer In Lagos

Tension has gripped people living around Seme boarder in Badagry area of Lagos state as a soldier on Wednesday night allegedly shot dead a Customs officer in the area.

The soldier, according to residents, was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Fears are currently mounting on possible breakdown of law and order in this area,” a source said.

Muyiwa Ogunjobi, police spokesman in Lagos state told SaharaReporters that the command was not aware of the incident.

“We are not yet aware, where? When?” he asked when contacted.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/03/breaking-tension-lagos-nigerian-soldier-kills-customs-officer