Federal Government Interventions In Borno State Under President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari approved and funded the construction of 10,000 resettlement homes for IDPs and refugees. First phase of the housing project was commissioned with 4,000 completed homes in June 2021.

Federal government through NNPC announced the establishment of a gas power plant to address electricity problems in Maiduguri and environs in April 2021. The power plant is expected to be ready in four months.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno, Borno state in Jan. 2021 after 45 years of the creation of the state (1976)

President Muhammadu Buhari directed the constant release of food intervention by the Nigeria Customs Service and the North East Development Commission to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Construction and expansion of the Kano – Maiduguri road project. The project was at 75% completion as at Jan. 2021 and expected to be completed by June 2021.

Construction of Portharcourt – Maiduguri Rail line; project expected to kick start in June 2021.

President Buhari approved the construction of Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Maidiuguri. The then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai performed the groundbreaking in June 2020.

FEC in April 2018 approved the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state with a take-off grant of N2 billion.