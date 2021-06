Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, asked feminists to avoid her after she agreed with a quote that averred that a woman’s character keeps a man.

The quote read;

A good woman doesn’t need a charm to keep a man. Her character is enough to make a man never to get tired of her. Every man needs respect and peace of mind”

Mercy re-shared it on her snapchat handle, affirming that she agrees with the quote.

