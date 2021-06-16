Final Year MAPOLY Student Slumps And Dies While Taking Her Bath (Photo)

A final year student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Omotoke Suliyat is dead, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered that the HND2 student of Marketing Department reportedly slumped In the bathroom and was immediately rushed to Hope Hospital at Adigbe where she was confirmed dead on Sunday, June 13.

The Speaker of Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Olatunji Mogaji, who confirmed the incident to NaijaCover, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the student.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/final-year-ogun-poly-student-slumps-dies-while-taking-her-bath.html.html