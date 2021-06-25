Fine Boy Caught And Burn To Death In Anambra (Disturbing Photos)

By on No Comment

Nigerian fine boy and oppressor has been caught and burnt to death along Ekwusigo LGA Anambra state

It happened that he was a Robber and wasn’t into legit business

According to what I heard he and his co robber were caught when they tried to snatch a tricycle (Keke) along Ekwusigo and they were set ablaze immediately they we caught

Please be patient
Fake life no good
Try to manage the one u get
Who love you go love you
Rip
Na lesson be dis for both male and female

Modified
Is it right to drop his Facebook account here or I shulia mind my business??
Just asking

Fine Boy Caught And Burn To Death In Anambra (Disturbing Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.