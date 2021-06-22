Fire Fighters Battling To Put Out Fire On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Pics, Video)

Six tankers, 5 trucks and two cars are involved in a fire incident near Romona trailer park in Ogeere on the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway.

The fire is serious and as such the number of casualties cannot be ascertained yet.

The Ogun State fire Service who are the first responders are currently battling the blaze and FRSC Operatives are on ground managing the traffic situation.

Two additional Fire fighters have been mobilized to the scene, one from Federal Fire Service.

The teams are jointly making efforts to extinguish the fire as the fire keeps reigniting. So far, we have counted 13 vehicles involved;

We are yet to ascertain the casualties. We shall continually keep you posted on the situation



https://www.tvcnews.tv/fire-fighters-battling-to-put-out-fire-at-ogeere-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway/

