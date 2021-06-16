Flood Sacks Presbyterian Church In Abia As Members Worship With Umbrellas (Pictures)

Confronted by a dilapidated and leaking worship centre, the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, City Model Parish, Umuahia Abia State has called on good-spirited Nigerians, groups and the Christian community, in general, to come to their aid as they make efforts to pack to a befitting worship centre.

Not deterred by the situation of the current structure to have communion with their God, members of the church on Sunday defied the heavy downpour which flooded into the worship arena to have their normal Sunday service.

When ABN TV visited the church, members were sighted scooping water from the church hall while others were seen holding their umbrellas during the service.

Speaking with our correspondent, Rev. Engr. Cletus Mba, the Minister in charge of City Model Parish of Presbyterian Church Azikiwe Road Umuahia described the situation as pathetic.

The Clergy noted that the church has been robbed of its peace since the commencement of the rains, adding that as a parish, the centre ought to be a megacity church where people will worship freely.

According to Rev. Mba, the situation has remained challenging to the parish, urging Nigerians with modest means, especially members of Presbyterian Church nationwide to come to the Parish’s assistance.

He expressed displeasure that after 175 years of existence of the church, worship services are still conducted in such an arena.

“The church of Jesus should not suffer shame. It should not suffer this type of thing. Please, brethren, let’s come to the aid of City Model Parish in Azikiwe Road, Umuahia so that we can leave here.

“We have gotten a place we want to pay for. What is holding us now is the balance of N10m. As a church, we have committed about N11m. We are calling on good-spirited people of God to come and help us” he appealed.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/flood-sacks-presbyterian-church-parish-in-umuahia-as-members-worship-with-umbrellas-photos-video/