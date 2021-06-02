Former Chelsea Boss, Conte In Advanced Talks To Succeed Mourinho At Tottenham

Antonio Conte is in advanced negotiations to become Tottenham’s new boss, according to reports in Italy.

Spurs have yet to find a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho who was sacked in April after 17 months in charge, with Ryan Mason taking temporary charge until the end of the Premier League season.

But now Sky Sport Italia claim former Chelsea boss Conte – who quit Serie A champions Inter Milan last month – is in talks to move back to the Premier League.

