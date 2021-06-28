Former Model, Queeneth Tupas Surprises Besties With House Party (Photos)

Former Top Model and Beauty Entrepreneur, Queeneth Tupas Surprises Besties With House Party

Nigeria Top model and Entrepreneur, Ms. Queeneth Tupas was the center of attraction at the glamorous and fun-filled birthday party of her Bestie, Ms. Joan Duru, which was held few days ago at Model Lounge, located at 22 PortHarcourt, Rivers State Nigeria. The half Philippine and cross River-born brand Model surprised her friend Joan Duru, with her presence and contributions towards making her birthday Party a huge success.

During an exclusive interview with the CEO of Makeover MK Hairs, a beauty home sell hair Agency, a Bag brand, Wristwatch collection and Footwear sales brand, Queeneth Tupas described the Celebrant as a friend who meant alot to her. She says Joan has been her Bestie for years and the need to surprisingly host her birthday was imminent.

According to our StatePress, the initial venue for party was at a club in Port Harcourt City, but she was suddenly changed to a 5star hotel, where the colourful birthday party of Joan Duru was celebrated. StatePress also garnered that the sudden change in venue was sponsored by Queeneth Tupas, the Celebrant’s Bestie as a surprise package.

The Celebrant, Joan Duru was indeed amazed at the sudden turnout of things, as she expressed overwhelming appreciation to her friend Queeneth Tupas. On the other hand Queeneth Tupas also congratulated Joan Duru on her new age and wished her more increase and success in her career.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/06/former-top-model-and-beauty.html?m=1